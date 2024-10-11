Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after buying an additional 225,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after buying an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 1,984,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,943,277. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

