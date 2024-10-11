Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 852.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 473,415 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $16,520,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $50,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $865.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

