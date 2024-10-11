Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $242.96

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.96.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 365.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

