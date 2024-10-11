Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$6.58

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

BIR stock opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.11.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

