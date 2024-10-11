Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $5.77

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

