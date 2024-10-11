Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $9.36

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 165.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

