Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $4.70

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGRE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Paramount Group Price Performance
PGRE stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.