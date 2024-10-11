Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $29.42

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,938.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,938.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,203 shares of company stock worth $1,129,699. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.