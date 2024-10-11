Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Target Price at C$129.00

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

TSE:PD opened at C$86.28 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$67.46 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The firm had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 11.3888131 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. In other Precision Drilling news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

