Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) PT at $46.77

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 52.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

