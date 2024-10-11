Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKD. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 907,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

