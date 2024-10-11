Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,099,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UPS opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

