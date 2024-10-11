Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.
Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05.
Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick Bancorp
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.