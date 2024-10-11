Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 19,565 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 17,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

HD stock traded down $5.80 on Thursday, reaching $410.27. 816,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $406.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

