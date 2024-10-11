Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.06. 717,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

