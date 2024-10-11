Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.69. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

