Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,478,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 60,654 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

