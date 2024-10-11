Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 533,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,165. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.