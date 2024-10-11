Capri Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 11,761 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $33,080,000. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,652,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,681,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,008,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,362,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.