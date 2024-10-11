Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.37 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 2,168,980 shares trading hands.

CARD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.02) price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Pamela Powell purchased 4,766 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,486.90). 14.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

