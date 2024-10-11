CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CDW by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in CDW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

CDW Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.