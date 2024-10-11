Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $28.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $21,583,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 62.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

