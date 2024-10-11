CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.81.

CEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$547,350.72. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,868 shares of company stock worth $2,753,583. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8685121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.