CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.81.
CEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions
Insider Buying and Selling
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8685121 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.