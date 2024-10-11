Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,505 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 252,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

