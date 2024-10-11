Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 8,847 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.22% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

