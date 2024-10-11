Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after acquiring an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,665,000 after acquiring an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $184.82.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

