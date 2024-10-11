Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Compass Point upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

