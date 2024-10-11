Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 186 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,606,782,000 after buying an additional 100,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 469,500 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

