Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,295 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

CAVA Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.66 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $133.95.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

