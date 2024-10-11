Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 84,258 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,954 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $4,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.79. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.