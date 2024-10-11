Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $340.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.57 and its 200-day moving average is $284.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $194.46 and a 12 month high of $345.34.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

