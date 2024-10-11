Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.