Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $355,000.

Insider Activity

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,706.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

GHY stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.08%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Further Reading

