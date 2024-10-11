Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 166.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.13% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,024,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 206,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $836,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FGRO opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

