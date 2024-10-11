Cetera Investment Advisers Has $262.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,501 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,811 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 143.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Alphabet by 91.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,928,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,450,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,527 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $167.57.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

