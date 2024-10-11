Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.05 Million Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 4.78% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

PGRO opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

