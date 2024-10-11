Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,013,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,839,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.0 %

BFEB stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $237.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.