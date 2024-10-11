Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

