Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.87.

IFF opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $105.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

