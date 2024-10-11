Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Centene were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Centene by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Centene by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 189.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Down 1.0 %

Centene stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.