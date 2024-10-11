Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.49% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.23. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

