Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

