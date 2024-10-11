Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.41% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FAAR opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

