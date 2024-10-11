Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPH. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $31.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

