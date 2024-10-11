Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.96% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.