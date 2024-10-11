Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000.

EELV stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

