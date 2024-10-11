Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 10,588 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -923.71, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

