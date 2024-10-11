Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,834 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,095,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 116,250 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $57.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

