Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,936 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,247 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

