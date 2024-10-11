Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 20,578 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $86.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

